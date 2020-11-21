1/1
Desmond Jerrod Perryman
Desmond Jerrod Perryman entered into eternal rest on November 12, 2020 at the age of 28. Survived by his parents, Pamela Johnson Holivay (Reginald) and Colonel Robert L. Perryman, Jr. (Melissa); his siblings, Dylan Holivay, Adrianna Holivay, Gabrielle Holivay and Austin Perryman; grandparents, Beverly Johnson and Rev. Robert L. Perryman, Sr.; aunts, uncles, stepsiblings, cousins and friends. Memorial services Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
