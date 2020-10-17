Devan Charles Strother, M.T., C.N.A. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, on October 8, 2020, at the age of 50, was welcomed into his Lords arms and his father and brothers embrace at Heavens Gates. His love of life and passion for helping others were his biggest attributes. He loved his mother to the height of the stars and could always come home anytime he was needed. He passed quietly at home from cardiac arrest and dehydration. Devan was a local graduate of Bernard. Terrace Elementary, Tara High School, attended South Eastern in Hammond, had his degree in Massage Therapy, he completed his training as a C.N.A. in Florida. He was a cook, offshore on an oil rig for several years, he worked in several restaurants in the New Orleans French quarter. He worked at the local hospitals in Baton Rouge as a wound care specialist. He was forced at one time in Florida after several Hurricanes, to work as a roofer, carpenter and plumber. He went with a Louisiana work crew to New York a year after 9/11 to help clear the air ducts from surrounding buildings. He was, as his grandpa Slaughter use to say, "a jack of all trades." His favorite thing was cooking and boiling crawfish. He is survived by his mother, Sharon Strother of Baton Rouge, a younger brother Damon and Celeste Strother of Lafayette. Their sons Cameron, Collin and Carson. His brother Darren's two daughters Morgan Schwartz of Missouri and Elle Strother of Kansas. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Strother, an older brother Darren Strother of Kansas, his maternal grandparents, Wallace and Georgia Slaughter, and his paternal grandparents, Ira and Doris Strother. A graveside service is pending over time. He was a long-standing member of Calvary Christian Church on Sharp Road. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his girlfriend Dawn Teal for her love and help to Devan and the family.

