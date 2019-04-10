Devin "Big Cat" "Fat Daddy" Pryer a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge passed away Friday April 05, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital at the age of 46. Visiting Friday April 12,2019 12:00 noon until 6:00 pm at A Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin,La 70757. Visiting Saturday April 13, 2019 8:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church 3912 Gus Young Baton Rouge,La. Interment in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery Maringouin, La. He is survived by his Wife Lakeitha Boult Pryer, Parents Adler James and Clarence Pryer, Stepmother Hattie Pryer, Two Children Londyn and Dakota Pryer, Siblings Clarence (LaTosha) Pryer, Ladricoa Pryer, Pam (Clyde) Williams, Dominque (Michael) Brandon, Grandmother Odelia Pryer, Mother in Law Yolanda Williams, Father in Law Carlos Lewis, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
