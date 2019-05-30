Devyion Kenyotta Stewart, age 26, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, 312 Old Rafe Meyer Rd. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Stanley Plain, officiating. Interment Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery. Devyion was a ray of sunshine in the lives of all who knew and loved her. Her bright smile and joyful personality will be missed by all. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019