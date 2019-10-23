Dewanda Michelle Mullins entered into eternal rest on October 16, 2019 at the age of 32. Survived by her aunt, Elnora Williams and uncle, Frank Williams who reared her; daughter, Trinity Mullins; 2 sisters; 2 brothers. Visitation Saturday, October 26, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, 6644 S. River Rd., Brusly, LA. Rev. Dr. George C. Pierce, officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019