Dewey Charles Antrobus, Jr. (Charlie) died peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 17, 2019 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. He was born on Aug. 26, 1934, in Louisville, Ky. to Dewey Charles Antrobus, Sr., a civil engineer, and Genevieve Mason Antrobus. In 1940 the family moved to Memphis, Tenn. where he graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1952. Charlie graduated from Notre Dame University in 1956 with a degree in metallurgical engineering. He received a job offer from Esso while in his senior year and moved to Baton Rouge, where he lived for the next 63 years, retiring from Exxon after nearly 40 years. He took an immediate liking to Louisiana, particularly enjoying the outdoors, boating and fishing. After initially struggling to learn how to peel boiled crabs, he fell in love with Louisiana seafood and thoroughly enjoyed it, especially fresh Grand Isle fish caught and cooked by his son, Steve. They moved into the Sherwood Forest subdivision, made great friends, including a close-knit group they met through the Christian Family Movement at St. Thomas More church, and brought up five children in an active and often-noisy house. Charlie loved family vacations and invested in a pop-up camper that let the family of seven snugly travel the country on a budget. He liked building and fixing things and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for more than a decade. He was a life-long learner and in retirement enrolled in humanities classes at Louisiana State University and traveled with Mary Ann on Elderhostel (now Road Scholar) trips. He read the local newspaper every day. He is survived by his five children: Helen Antrobus of Baton Rouge, Don Antrobus and his wife Terry (Logan, Paige) of Anchorage, Dr. Steve Antrobus of Baton Rouge, Mike Antrobus and his wife Elise (Henry and Annelise) of Atlanta, and Robb Antrobus of Baton Rouge. He is also survived by his sister, Jane Antrobus of Memphis, as well as his sister-in-law Sr. Helen Prejean CSJ, and brother-in-law Louis S. Prejean, Jr. and his wife Amy of Baton Rouge. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Prejean Antrobus; parents Dewey Charles Antrobus Sr. and Genevieve Mason Antrobus. Charlie's family is grateful for the loving care provided by Home Instead care givers, especially Ruby Matthews, Earlene Hollihan, Consenta Wilson and Gayle Pitcher for friendship and support that went beyond the bounds of caregiving. Jordan Shexanayder, Katelyn Darborne, Jacqualyn Wheeler and Malenie Barz Woods also provided vital support during his final weeks. The family is also grateful for the compassionate support from the doctors and nurses at Hospice of Greater Baton Rouge and the Butterfly Wing of Hospice. Visitation will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Visitation will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Internment will take place at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Habitat for Humanity. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2019

