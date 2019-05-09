Dewitt "Papa" Ross, Jr. departed this life on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his residence in Gonzales, LA. He was 33, a native of Gonzales, LA. Visitation on Friday May 10, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation to continue at Williams and Southall Chapel on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in Pearly Gates Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019