Dewitt Porter
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dewitt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dewitt Porter transitioned on Wednesday, June 3 at 5:35 pm, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. He was 87, resident of Baton Rouge. Dewitt was a faithful member of Beachum Grove Baptist Church, Ethel, LA. Private services will be held June 11 at Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA. Survived by four daughters, Linda Norwood (Ben), Baton Rouge, LA; Regina Porter, Baton Rouge, LA; Avis Bell, Southfield, MI; and Portia Taylor, Rochester Hills, MI; one sister Catherine Chew, Alexandria, LA; one brother Charles Thomas, Eugene, OR; brother in law Eugene Miller, Baton Rouge, LA; three grandsons, two granddaughters, a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by his lovely wife Lucy G. Porter, parents James Porter, Sr. and Alseen Watkins, brother James Porter, Jr and son-in-law Kim Bell, Sr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved