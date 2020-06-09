Dewitt Porter transitioned on Wednesday, June 3 at 5:35 pm, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. He was 87, resident of Baton Rouge. Dewitt was a faithful member of Beachum Grove Baptist Church, Ethel, LA. Private services will be held June 11 at Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA. Survived by four daughters, Linda Norwood (Ben), Baton Rouge, LA; Regina Porter, Baton Rouge, LA; Avis Bell, Southfield, MI; and Portia Taylor, Rochester Hills, MI; one sister Catherine Chew, Alexandria, LA; one brother Charles Thomas, Eugene, OR; brother in law Eugene Miller, Baton Rouge, LA; three grandsons, two granddaughters, a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by his lovely wife Lucy G. Porter, parents James Porter, Sr. and Alseen Watkins, brother James Porter, Jr and son-in-law Kim Bell, Sr.

