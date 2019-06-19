Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dexton Anthony Brown. View Sign Service Information Bardell's Mortuary 3856 Louisiana 44 Mt. Airy , LA 70076 (985)-535-6837 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Bardell's Mortuary 3856 Louisiana 44 Mt. Airy , LA 70076 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Community Antioch Baptist Church 10860 La Hwy 3125 Lutcher , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM First Community Antioch Baptist Church 10860 La Hwy 3125 Lutcher , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dexton Anthony "D'Brown" Brown at the age of 28yrs departed this earthly life on Wednesday June 12,2019. Dexton was the son of Rosa Lee Brown of Gramercy, La and the late Paul Anthony Porter of Paulina,La Loving Father of Ha'Ben Anthony Brown. Brother of Thorne Brown (Kenshunda), and Donquell Taylor of Gramercy, La; Joseph Spriggs Jr. of Gonzales,La; Shomar Anthony Porter of Donaldsonville, La and Shondrica Spriggs of Lutcher, La. Also survived by a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. Dexton was preceded in death by his father Paul Anthony Porter, Paternal Grandparents: Ernest and Idola Porter Robertson and Maternal Grandparents: John Sr, and Rosa Lee Brown. Pastors, Officers and Members of New Zion Christian Center of Gramercy, La., First Community Antioch Baptist Church of Lutcher, La.and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Home going Celebration on Friday June 21,2019 at 11:00am at the First Community Antioch Baptist Church 10860 La Hwy 3125 Lutcher, La. 70071 where Rev. Ferdinand Gaines Jr. is the Pastor, Pastor Emil Dean Mitchell is officiating. Interment is in Antioch Cemetery of Paulina, La. Visitation will be Thursday June 20,2019 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Bardell's Mortuary 3856 Hwy 44 Mt. Airy, La. and Friday from 9:00am to service time at First Community Antioch Baptist Church. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, La. in charge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019

