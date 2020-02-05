Loving son, brother, and nephew, Diamanta Durrell Smith transition from this life on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1997 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Diamante was a graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School (2017). He then attended Louisiana State University. Diamante was employed by Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market. Diamante leaves to cherish his memory. father, Darby S. Smith, Sr., mother, Tonya Perrry, (Amite, LA.), stepmother, Brandi Grayson; brothers, Darby S. Smith, Jr., (Atlanta, GA.), Diaveon Smith, and Jamarcus Grant; sisters, Atari Perry, Olivia Brown, Takara Bryant, and Tijay Montgomery; grandfather, Charles Hawkins, Jr., grandmother, Mary Ann Perry; nephews, Darby S. Smith, IIII. and Devin Carter Smith. Diamante was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Myrtle Mae Smith, paternal great-grandparents, Samuel Leo Smith and Mable Joseph Smith. Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am. Jordan Stone Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Carney & Mackey Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020