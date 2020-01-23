Mrs. Diana Bonès Smith, a native of Bronx, NY, and a resident of Gonzales, LA, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at home with her family at 10:15 p.m. She was 67. She is survived by her four devoted children; Angela B. Jones, Robert Butler, Jr. (Niagee), Melissa S. Chenevert and Leonard R. Smith, Jr.; Mother, Ramona Bonès of Wilbraham, MA.; Six Grandchildren, Camryn Chenevert, Jordyn Jones, Nia Butler, Caleb Chenevert, Bryce Butler and Brayden Butler; Sister, Maria Clayborne of FL; Five Brothers, Marcial Bonès, Jr. (Paula) of NH, Rafael Bonès (Gwen) of MA, Edwin Bonès (Elinda) of Maine, Rolando Bonès (Louisa), Carlos Bonès, both of MA.; two devoted sisters in law, Arlene S. Sanders (Russell), and Linda S. Griffin; Three godchildren, Adryon Forbes, Stephanie Bonès, and Amir Dixon; and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Leonard R. Smith, Sr.; Father, Marcial Bonès; Godson, Brian Griffin. Viewing will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. until religious services at 12 p.m., at Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA., officiated by her Pastor, Rev. Henry J. Brown, of First Emmanuel Baptist Church where she was a faithful member. Interment, Southern Memorial Gardens on Blount Rd. Funeral Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020