Service Information

Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge , LA 70815
(225)-399-4352

Visitation
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge , LA 70815

Visitation
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
14040 Greenwell Springs Road

Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
14040 Greenwell Springs Road

Obituary

Diana Bourgeois Graham, age 58, passed away on January 9th. She was a life-long resident of Baton Rouge and a 1979 graduate of Redemptorist High School. Diana spent her life devoted to her children. She was a wonderful mother who had an eye for beauty and a brilliant sense of creativity. Diana was known by her family and friends for her culinary skills and unique flare for creativity. Diana was instrumental in organizing various events for St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and School where her creative talents and uncanny knack for details would shine. She was awarded the Mother Seton Award and the St. Alphonsus Hall of Fame Award. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Boulevard, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 4 pm until 6 pm. Visitation will resume on Monday morning at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road, beginning at 9:30 am and will continue until Mass at 11 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. She is survived by her three children, Rachael Graham Lanius and her husband Clark Lanius, Adam Graham, and Emily Graham. She was blessed with two beautiful grandchildren, Henry and Merritt. Diana will be sadly missed by her father, John Bourgeois, Sr. and her siblings. Diana was preceded in death by her mother, Jocelyn Bourgeois; sister, Theresa Soileau; and her grandparents, Dewey and Zula Blanchard, Tula Cormier Bourgeois, and Libbon Bourgeois. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020

