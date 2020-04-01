Diana Lynn Morgan died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was 64 years old and was a resident of Zachary. She is survived by her devoted husband of 14 years, James Morgan. 2 children, Diana Ford and Robert Michelon and wife, Anna. Parents, Carl Bartlett and Pauline Hubrig. 2 brothers, Robert Bartlett and Larry Bartlett and wife, Anna Marie. 2 grandchildren, Alexia Michelon and Remington Frost. Diana is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Angela and a brother, James Bartlett. Diana was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America and St. John's Altar Society. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020