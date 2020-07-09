Diana "Lady Da" Robinson Reneau departed this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her residence in Cypress, TX. She was 68 and a native of Raceland, LA. Visitation on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in Brooklyn Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA , 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.