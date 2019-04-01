Diana Sue Torgerson, 74, of Denham Springs died Friday, March 29, 2019 in Denham Springs. Mrs. Torgerson was a retired registered nurse at Woman's Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ansel A. and Eva Roxie Marbury and sister, Peggy Dolores McCulloch. She is survived by her husband, Jay G. Torgerson; two daughters, Candy P. Garner and Kari D. Fitzgerald; two sons, Craig S. Torgerson and Jay G. Torgerson; sister, Patricia A. Gilmore; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Services will be at 12:00pm Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation for the family from 9:00am to 10:00am and for friends from 10:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019