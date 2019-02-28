Diane "Bertha" Ausbrooks departed this life on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 68, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA. Visitation on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, March 2,2019 at Cannon Baptist Church, Plattenville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home,5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019