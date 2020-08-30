1/
Diane Ash "MawMaw" Stovall
Diane Ash Stovall died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was 72 years old and was a former Legal Secretary with Bankston and Lord. She was a resident of Zachary. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 from 9 am until service at 11 am conducted by Rev. Harold Babin. Burial will be in Ash Family Cemetery, Clinton. She is survived by her children, Greg Stovall and wife, Linda; Kelly Kirby and Sunny Hutchinson and husband, Wes. A sister, Gaye Shaffer and husband, Glennon. 2 brothers, Andy Ash and wife, Joan and Ricky Ash and wife, Denise and a sister in law, Barbara Davis and husband, Larry. 7 grandchildren, Greyson and Emery Stovall, Makaylee and Jackson Feese and Gage, Hannah and Bryce Hutchinson. She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Larry Stovall, grandson Joshua Feese, parents, Clovis and Esther Ash and a brother, Danny Paul Ash.She loved LSU Sports and fishing. She had a deep love for Jesus and his word sharing Christ's love to everyone. She loved her family and her Grandchildren held an extra special place in her heart. Her home was like a second home to them. Her house was always open to everyone whether you were hungry or just needed comfort and love. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
SEP
1
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
