Diane Duhon, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 84. She worked at the school board and was a school secretary at Lee High School and a member of St. George Catholic Church. Diane is survived by her daughter, Jan D. Crause and husband Andy; sons, James M. Duhon and wife Cheryl, and Thomas M. Duhon; grandchildren, Dr. Mandy C. Weidenhaft and husband Aaron, Michael Duhon, Ashley C. Territo and husband Hunter, Matthew Duhon and wife Cindy, Katilyn C. Richter and husband Jerrett, Anna Duhon, Caroline Duhon, and their mother Barbara Duhon; great-grandchildren, Noah, Benjamin, and Charlotte Weidenhaft, Ellis and Evelyn Territo, Wallace, Daphne, and Barret Duhon, Katherine Rose, Elizabeth, and William Richter; sisters-in-law, Shirley Bonin and Shirley Duhon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson J. Duhon; parents, Agricole and Anna Bonin; brothers, Walter Bonin and Donald Bonin. The family of Diane Duhon would like to extend special thanks to long time neighbors and friends, Sonny and Debbie Hood, Hospice in His Care, Carpenter House, and House of Grace. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice in His Care or St. George Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.