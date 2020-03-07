Funeral services will be held for Diane Egan Zuppardo on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 1 pm at Ourso Funeral Home. Visitation will take place at the funeral home starting at 11 am, continuing until services begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Serenity Oaks Cemetery after which a celebration of life will be held. Mrs. Zuppardo passed away on March 4, 2020. She was 76 years old. Diane was an avid artist and poker player. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her. She is survived by her husband, Vito Zuppardo, Sr.; son, Vito Zuppardo, Jr. and wife Kacie; daughter, Suzanne Zuppardo Settoon and husband Tarik Daloglu; grandchildren, Blake Settoon, Lindsey Settoon, Jordan Zuppardo, Jeremy Zuppardo; step-grandson, Hunter Daloglu; sisters-in-law, Marie Zuppardo Stout and husband William "Sonny" Stout, IV, Yvonne Zuppardo; brother-in-law, William "Bill" Burns and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Egan, Sr. and Dorothy Finney Egan and brothers, Daniel Egan, Jr. and David Egan. The family would like to thank Dr. Venkat Surakanti, Dr. Roy Culotta, Dr.Brandi Fontenot, and St. Joseph Hospice / The Carpenter House for the excellent care given to Diane. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Zuppardo's name to Cara's House (https://www.gofundme.com/f/diane-zuppardo-memorial-foundation.) Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2020