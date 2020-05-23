Diane Elliott Gibbens
Diane Elliott Gibbens passed away last Wednesday morning, May 20, at the age of 79, at her home in her native Baton Rouge. She will be remembered by many as a charming and loving mother and grandma. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Thaïs Chaney Elliott, and her sister, Gail Hebert. She is survived by her loving husband, Ben Gibbens, her children Julie Crow and Colin Gibbens, grandchildren Robert Crow III and Parker Crow, and great-grandchildren Louisiana Crow, Robert Crow IV, Alice Crow, Akara Crow and Azura Crow, along with many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. No public services will be held. She will be buried at Roselawn. She will be missed.

Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
