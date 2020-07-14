On July 11, 2020 at the age of 72, our beloved Diane Eve Moran Templet, affectionately known as Pa Dee, was welcomed into Heaven after a short battle with breast cancer. A lifelong resident of St. Amant, she was born on February 28, 1948. She was a loving wife, mother, Pa Dee, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. Diane enjoyed making ceramics, quilting, cross stitching, watching Gator sports, decorating for Christmas and spending time with family. Her grandchildren were the sparkle in her eyes. The love she gave was amazing and she was loved ten fold by many. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donnie "Pops / Tomp" Templet; three sons, Travis Templet (Holly), Tre' Templet (Wanda) and Trent; four sisters, Patsy Sibley (Alfred), Beverly Ayo, Verna Michel and Donna Babin; five grandchildren, Alex Templet, Taylor Templet, Trevor Templet, Jasen Templet and Kennedy Templet; brothers and sisters in law, Bill Templet, Paulette Morin (John), Ronnie Templet (Sheila), Wilbert Templet, Jr., Mark Templet (Gayle), Larry Templet (Juliet), Rick Templet (Gay), Debbie Honea, Carey Templet (Yvonne), Sonia Templet (Peg) and Pam "Pic" Mire (Pete); five Godchildren, Blake Michel, Corey Babin, Dina LeBlanc Domingue, Lynette Sibley Wheat and Eric Templet; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Jasen Templet; parents, Lamar and Bernice Laiche Moran, Sr.; brother, Lamar Moran, Jr.; father and mother in law, Wilbert and Helen LeBlanc Templet, Sr.; brothers in law, Herbert Ayo, Jr., Leroy Babin and Eric Templet; sisters in law, Winona Moran and Donna Templet. A memorial will be held at Holy Rosary Church in St. Amant, La on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 am. Face coverings are required in the church until seated. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity
in her name. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Knapp and Dr. Shows along with their staff for their wonderful care, the St. Amant Fire Department for their gracious assistance and Church Funeral Services for all of their compassionate care. Also, our utmost appreciation to Amedisys Hospice for their professionalism, loving care and respectful manner they use, especially Jay, Nikki, Angela, Jaque and Lois. Special thanks to Fr. Josh and Deacon J R with Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church for their support and care. The best way to honor the life of this amazing woman is in her own words…. "Don't stop living." We love you all. The Templet is being served by Church Funeral Services & Crematory.