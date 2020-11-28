1/1
Diane M. Duke
1944 - 2020
Diane M. Duke, a resident of Walker, LA, passed away on November 26, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born on August 1, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois, but later moved to San Diego, California with her family where she met her husband of 58 years, Benjamin Duke, Sr. She travelled the U.S. with Benjamin, who retired from the U.S. Navy after twenty years of service. After his service, they settled in Louisiana to raise their family. She is survived by her husband; son, Benjamin D. Duke Jr.; daughter, Kathryn J. Barker and husband, Mike Barker; grandchildren, Marissa Lee Swaggerty, Brandon Duke, Christopher Swaggerty, Khloui Jude Duke, and Alicia Page Duke; great grandchildren, Cassidy Lynn Swaggerty, Maisie Swaggerty, Carlin Swaggerty, Brayden and Briligh Duke, and Macy Duke. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Evelyn Burg, and three brothers, James, John, and Art Burg. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Wednesday, December 2, from 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00. Interment will follow at the Louisiana National Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
DEC
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 28, 2020
I MEET MY FRIEND DIANE WHEN HER AND BEN RETIRED TO MY LITTLE
TOWN OF GALVEZ LA. WE SQUARE DANCED ACROSS FAR AND WIDE HAD SO MANY GREAT TIMES I LOVED HER SO MUCH I MOVE TO FL. TO BE NEXT TO HER SHE MOVED BACK TO LA. TO BE BY HER FAMILY SHE ALWAYS HAD A BEAUTIFUL SMILE AND AFTER 58 YEARS WITH BEN THEY STILL HEALD HANDS ON THE SOFA EACH NIGHT . LOVE YOU TILL WE MEET AGAIN
Connie Michael
Friend
