Diane M. Duke, a resident of Walker, LA, passed away on November 26, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born on August 1, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois, but later moved to San Diego, California with her family where she met her husband of 58 years, Benjamin Duke, Sr. She travelled the U.S. with Benjamin, who retired from the U.S. Navy after twenty years of service. After his service, they settled in Louisiana to raise their family. She is survived by her husband; son, Benjamin D. Duke Jr.; daughter, Kathryn J. Barker and husband, Mike Barker; grandchildren, Marissa Lee Swaggerty, Brandon Duke, Christopher Swaggerty, Khloui Jude Duke, and Alicia Page Duke; great grandchildren, Cassidy Lynn Swaggerty, Maisie Swaggerty, Carlin Swaggerty, Brayden and Briligh Duke, and Macy Duke. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Evelyn Burg, and three brothers, James, John, and Art Burg. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Wednesday, December 2, from 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00. Interment will follow at the Louisiana National Cemetery.

