Diane Smith Marchand of St Amant passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday February 1, 2020 at the age of 79 years after a thirteen-year battle with Dementia. Diane was a thirty-one-year breast cancer survivor and was born on January 25, 1941 to the union of the late Velpeau and Gertrude Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandson Carson Marchand, and sister Judy Smith. She is survived by her loving husband Cleveland Marchand Jr; children Donna Iverstine (Danny), Paul Marchand (Lisa) and Rohn Marchand; she was a loving grandmother to Chase Marchand, Jordan and Aidan Iverstine, and Brittany Smith; oldest sister of seven siblings Nancy S. Cornelius, Mary S Lambert, Gregory, David, Scott and Matthew Smith; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Diane was known for her wonderful sense of humor, many artistic talents, serious dancing skills, protector of lost and harmed animals. She was one of the best cooks in the world. Her gumbo was like no other! She loved her family passionately and completely; and Diane loved her Lord Jesus most of all! We will miss her laughter and color so very much! A ceremony celebrating her life will be held at 2:30 pm on Wednesday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church; visitation will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, those that prefer to give a memorial gift may do so by visiting https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/diane-smith-marchand Services with Church Funeral Services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020

