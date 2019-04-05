Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Diane Taylor Bokun, age 73, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Ruston, died April 4, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Owens Memorial Chapel, in Ruston, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM Saturday until service time at Owens Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Ruston, Louisiana under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston. Diane Taylor Bokun was born in Ruston, Louisiana to Peggy Edmiston Taylor and Andrew Carlton Taylor on July 21, 1945. She graduated from Ruston High School and earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Home Economics from Louisiana Tech University. While at Louisiana Tech University, she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She was previously married to her ex-husband Steve George Bokun. She was employed as a Day Care Director in Baton Rouge for over 35 years. Diane is preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Taylor and her father, Andrew Carlton Taylor. Diane is survived by her sons Todd (Annette) and Brad (Becky) Bokun and her six grandchildren Kevin, Kathryn, Camille, Bennett, Carter, and Anne Marie. Pallbearers will be Todd Bokun, Brad Bokun, Kevin Bokun, Bennett Bokun, Carter Bokun, Steve Bokun, and Clint Weeks. The family of Diane Bokun wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pinnacle Hospice and the staff at Landmark of Baton Rouge Nursing Home for their care and support. Diane Taylor Bokun, age 73, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Ruston, died April 4, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Owens Memorial Chapel, in Ruston, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM Saturday until service time at Owens Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Ruston, Louisiana under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston. Diane Taylor Bokun was born in Ruston, Louisiana to Peggy Edmiston Taylor and Andrew Carlton Taylor on July 21, 1945. She graduated from Ruston High School and earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Home Economics from Louisiana Tech University. While at Louisiana Tech University, she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She was previously married to her ex-husband Steve George Bokun. She was employed as a Day Care Director in Baton Rouge for over 35 years. Diane is preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Taylor and her father, Andrew Carlton Taylor. Diane is survived by her sons Todd (Annette) and Brad (Becky) Bokun and her six grandchildren Kevin, Kathryn, Camille, Bennett, Carter, and Anne Marie. Pallbearers will be Todd Bokun, Brad Bokun, Kevin Bokun, Bennett Bokun, Carter Bokun, Steve Bokun, and Clint Weeks. The family of Diane Bokun wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pinnacle Hospice and the staff at Landmark of Baton Rouge Nursing Home for their care and support. Funeral Home Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home - Ruston

2300 West California Ave.

Ruston , LA 71270

318-255-4739 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close