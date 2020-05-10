Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Diane Williams Branch, age 70 of Clinton, LA departed this life, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving husband, McArthur Branch, Sr., Clinton, LA; four (4) loving children, Symetress Branch, Baton Rouge, LA; Emily Branch-Okala (Philip), Wayne, PA; McArthur Branch, Jr. (Shamika), Clinton, LA; Bianca Branch, Clinton, LA; a sister, Joyce Wilson, St. Francisville, LA. Viewing at Beech Grove United Methodist Church, Highway 150 LA-960 Clinton, LA on May 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM -11:30 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA. (MASK REQUIRED)

