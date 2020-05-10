Diane Williams Branch
Mrs. Diane Williams Branch, age 70 of Clinton, LA departed this life, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving husband, McArthur Branch, Sr., Clinton, LA; four (4) loving children, Symetress Branch, Baton Rouge, LA; Emily Branch-Okala (Philip), Wayne, PA; McArthur Branch, Jr. (Shamika), Clinton, LA; Bianca Branch, Clinton, LA; a sister, Joyce Wilson, St. Francisville, LA. Viewing at Beech Grove United Methodist Church, Highway 150 LA-960 Clinton, LA on May 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM -11:30 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA. (MASK REQUIRED)

Published in The Advocate from May 10 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Viewing
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Beech Grove United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Demetria Conner
Friend
