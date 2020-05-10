Mrs. Diane Williams Branch, age 70 of Clinton, LA departed this life, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving husband, McArthur Branch, Sr., Clinton, LA; four (4) loving children, Symetress Branch, Baton Rouge, LA; Emily Branch-Okala (Philip), Wayne, PA; McArthur Branch, Jr. (Shamika), Clinton, LA; Bianca Branch, Clinton, LA; a sister, Joyce Wilson, St. Francisville, LA. Viewing at Beech Grove United Methodist Church, Highway 150 LA-960 Clinton, LA on May 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM -11:30 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA. (MASK REQUIRED)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 10 to May 17, 2020.