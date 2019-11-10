Diane Zimmerle Short (1957 - 2019)
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
901 Hwy 24
Gloster, MS
39638
(601)-225-4201
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Diane Zimmerle Short, 62, of Crosby, Ms. passed away at her residence Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1957 in Baton Rouge, La. and was a 1975 graduate of Redemptorist High School. She was a retired Medical Transcriptionist. Diane enjoyed painting, antiquing, gardening in her yard and bass fishing. Her Faith in God was undeniable, and she always trusted in Him. Diane was preceded in death by her father, Clarence (Tinker) Zimmerle and her step mother, Shirley Hernandez Zimmerle, both of Walker, La, one brother, Craig Zimmerle, of Walker, La and brother-in-law, Tim Short of Bayou Manchac, La. She is survived by her mother, Clotilde Guidry (husband Lee) of Baton Rouge, La, her husband of 26 1/2 years, Anthony Short, of Crosby, Ms, one son, Jesse Thibodeaux, of Pontchatoula, La, two sisters, Karen Zimmerle, of Denham Springs, La and Cindy Maranto (husband Nufer), of Walker, La, two brothers, Dwayne Zimmerle, of Belle River, La and Barry Zimmerle, of Walker, La, two step sisters, Kathy Miller, of Baton Rouge, La and Becky Sullivan (husband Terry), of Walker, La, step brother, Donnie Adams (wife Jan), of Fort Worth, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, Ms on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9- 11 a.m. with services immediately following. Services will be officiated by Brother Shan Van Norman and Brother Otis Sullivan. Interment will follow in Woodland Memorial Park in Gloster, Ms. Pallbearers are Robert Short, Brett Forman, Sam Maranto, Joe Maranto, Tyler Brown and Dylan Dupree.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019
