It is with great sadness that the family of Diania Brown announces her passing after her fight with cancer, on 5 January 2020, at the age of 62. Diania will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 yrs, Michael, and her children: Angelieque, Michael, Jr. (Heather), Collin (Susan), Charles (Halyn) and Charlie. Diania will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Caremon, Michelle, Balie, Regan, Cole, Cassie, Caysen, Collin, Jr., Emma, Colt, and Zaden and by her brother Erwin Vanta (Darlene). Diania was predeceased by her brother Walton and her two sisters Betty and Kathy. A funeral service in memory of Diania was held on 11 January 2020, at 12pm, at the Brown Family Cemetery located at 1026 HWY 960, Clinton, LA 70722.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020