It is with great sadness that the family of Diania Brown announces her passing after her fight with cancer, on 5 January 2020, at the age of 62. Diania will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 yrs, Michael, and her children: Angelieque, Michael, Jr. (Heather), Collin (Susan), Charles (Halyn) and Charlie. Diania will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Caremon, Michelle, Balie, Regan, Cole, Cassie, Caysen, Collin, Jr., Emma, Colt, and Zaden and by her brother Erwin Vanta (Darlene). Diania was predeceased by her brother Walton and her two sisters Betty and Kathy. A funeral service in memory of Diania was held on 11 January 2020, at 12pm, at the Brown Family Cemetery located at 1026 HWY 960, Clinton, LA 70722.