Dianna "Dee" Daigle Vigil, age 79, resident of Gonzales, Louisiana, beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on July 10, 2020. Dee was a Louisiana Master Gardener and an accomplished artist. She is survived by her husband Eddie Vigil; son Michael Vicknair (Debbie); grandson Cody Vicknair; granddaughter Amanda Abadie (Micah); great-granddaughter Adaleigh Vicknair; and sisters Deanna Faul, Donna Daigle, Darlene Mouch (Dale), Dolly "Tiny" McAnnelly (Mickey), Dale Shirey (Donald), Danette Story (Mark), Charlotte Franklin; brothers E.J. Daigle III (Elizabeth), Gerald Duke Daigle (Jody), Jason Daigle; and step-daughter Kim Peters. Memorial Services will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, July 14th, visitation 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM; memorial services in chapel at 1:00 PM with burial following. The family wishes to extend our sincerest gratitude to the staff at Azalea Estates Assisted Living, Gonzales, Louisiana, for all the loving care given to Miss Dee.

