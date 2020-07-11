1/1
Dianna Daigle "Dee" Vigil
Dianna "Dee" Daigle Vigil, age 79, resident of Gonzales, Louisiana, beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on July 10, 2020. Dee was a Louisiana Master Gardener and an accomplished artist. She is survived by her husband Eddie Vigil; son Michael Vicknair (Debbie); grandson Cody Vicknair; granddaughter Amanda Abadie (Micah); great-granddaughter Adaleigh Vicknair; and sisters Deanna Faul, Donna Daigle, Darlene Mouch (Dale), Dolly "Tiny" McAnnelly (Mickey), Dale Shirey (Donald), Danette Story (Mark), Charlotte Franklin; brothers E.J. Daigle III (Elizabeth), Gerald Duke Daigle (Jody), Jason Daigle; and step-daughter Kim Peters. Memorial Services will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, July 14th, visitation 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM; memorial services in chapel at 1:00 PM with burial following. The family wishes to extend our sincerest gratitude to the staff at Azalea Estates Assisted Living, Gonzales, Louisiana, for all the loving care given to Miss Dee.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
JUL
14
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
July 11, 2020
My sympathy and prayers to Mr Eddie and all her family. She was a beautiful lady inside and out and will be missed by all her friends.May she REST IN PEACE.
Barbara H. Melancon
Friend
