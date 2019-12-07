Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianna Gorham "Dee" Schexnaydre. View Sign Service Information St Francisville Funeral Home 5914 Commerce St Saint Francisville , LA 70775 (225)-635-3493 Send Flowers Obituary

Dianna "Dee" Schexnaydre, resident of Slidell, was born on July 9, 1946 and passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 73. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Peter "Pete" Schexnaydre, and mother, Martha "Martie" Gorham as well as her children, William "Bill" Dunaway & Trisha, Krysta Watts & Chuck, Jennifer "Missy" Wiles & Dennis, and stepchildren, Jesse Schexnaydre and Bambi Toney & Bryan. "Maw Maw Dee" "Nan" is also survived by her grandchildren, Shelley Willliams, Alexandra "Alex" Dunaway, Kayleigh Sell & Chris, Meredith Barron, Adrian "Cody" Moore, USMC Cpl. Austin Stacey, Sophia Dunaway, Nicolette "Nikki" Dunaway, step-grandchildren Rance & Jessie Schexnaydre, Brock, Blayson, Beckham & Aria Toney and great-grandchildren, Caden Marshall, Mila Sell and Remi Williams. She leaves behind many close friends at Indian Hills Park as well as her aunt, Betty Yeager and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Gorham and great-granddaughter, Harper Williams. Dianna was the 1964 Homecoming Queen at Baker High School. At her request, there will not be a memorial service. Special thanks to the OLOL MICU nurses, Brett and Kevin and Hospice of Baton Rouge nurses, Carmen, Kerri, Whitney and Camille for their special care. Memorial donations can be made in Dianna's name to Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019

