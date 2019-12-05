Dianne Brown departed this life on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 67, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St, Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Interment private. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019