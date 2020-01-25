A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Dianne C. Savoy will be 10:30 am Wednesday at The Lake Chapel Catholic Church; wake begins at 9 am. Mrs. Savoy was born in May 19, 1948 in Galvez, LA and passed from this life on January 24, 2020 at her home at the age of 71 years; after a courageous battle for 16 years fighting cancer. She was a resident of St Amant, retired with Ascension Parish School Board; and a member of Holy Rosary/The Lake Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Willie "Buck" and Grace Amie Cannon; brothers Adrain "Cotton", Dorsey and Elden Cannon; brothers-in-law Martinis Buratt, Ray Cannon, Harry L. Rowen, Curtis Savoy and Donald Stafford. Survivors include her husband Kerney Savoy; sons Randy (Melissa) and Mike; grandchildren Lindsey (Josh) Pitts, Matthew Savoy and girlfriend Madisyn; great grandchild Savvy Pitts; siblings Janice Buratt, Susan (Stanley) Able, Kelly Cannon, Catherine (Richard) Rossie, Willie "Billy" (Sue) Cannon; sisters-in-law Doris Cannon, Maynell (Lynwood) Abbott, and Lovie Savoy; brothers-in-law Donnell (Peggy) Savoy and Roy (Brenda) Savoy. Thanks to Dr. Jay Brook, staff of Ochsner Medical Center, St Joseph Hospice, and appreciation of family and friends for their care and support. Services with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020