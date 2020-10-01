Dianne Cretini Beeson, a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 27, 2020, at the age of 82. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, B. F. Beeson, her parents Pierre M. Cretini and Datile N. Cretini, and brothers Wilbur Cretini and A. S. Cretini. She is survived by her daughters Paula A. Beeson, Lori Beeson Kaiser, and Becky Beeson Brown (David); sisters Dot Stelley and Nita Vicari, and a loving family of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A burial service will take place on October 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Blue Branch Cemetery in Pitkin, LA. The family wishes to thank Lisa Bayhi for her kind and compassionate care for many years, and the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice for their loving support. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to St. Joseph's Hospice or a charity of choice
.