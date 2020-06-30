Dianne Gradney Kately entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Survived by her spouse, Don K. Kately; son, Darrel K. Kately (Keisha); sisters, Eniva G. Reid (Lake Charles, LA), Barbara G. Pitts (Baton Rouge, LA) and Brenda G. Dickson (Dallas, TX); grandchildren, Dylan and Harper Kately. Visitation Thursday, July 2, 2020 8:00 am until religious service at 9:00 am, Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Raymond W. Johnson officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.