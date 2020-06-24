Dianne Hammel Saucier
1939 - 2020
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Dianne Hammel Saucier will be held at 11 am on Friday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church St Amant. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum. She was born on July 26, 1939 in New Orleans and passed from life on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Altar Linen Ministry and The Garden Club. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, swimming, grandkids, working in her flower garden and family picnics. She will always be remembered for her generosity and especially her making quilts for her family and friends through every stage of life. She was preceded in death by her parents Jules and Rose Savoie Hammel. Survivors include her husband Edgar Anthony Saucier Jr.; children Edgar "Buddy" Saucier III (Penny), Charmaine Elisar (Todd), and Jeff Saucier (Jessie); also survived grandchildren, great grandchildren Gavin and Baker Elisar, Brooks Buck, and Millie Elisar. Grandchildren will serve as her pallbearers Lauren Saucier Buck (Matt), Lee Elisar (Taylor), Kirk Elisar (Randi), Steven Saucier, Reece Elisar and Wyatt Saucier. Church Funeral Services serving the Saucier Family.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
