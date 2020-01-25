Dianne Hanson, a resident of Prairieville, LA. died Friday the 24th of January at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. She was born June 4th, 1948. Dianne was an avid LSU sports fan, loved the San Francisco 49ers and celebrated Christmas like no other. Dianne is preceded in death by her parents, Lois and Hattie Hanson along with her siblings Leatrice Genola, John Hanson and Wanda Whitehead. She is survived by many friends as well as her nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating her life will held in the near future. Memorial gifts can be donated to the at kidney.org
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020