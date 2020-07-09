Dianne J. Thomas, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of East Baton Rouge passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 66. She was preceded in death by her mother, Albertha Lathers Johnson; three brothers, Donald Ray Johnson, Harry W. Johnson, Jr. and Larry Johnson and one sister, Patricia Ann Whitner. She is survived by her father, Harry W. Johnson, Sr.; two daughters, Cawanda Thomas-Ball and her husband, Geoffrey Ball and Cynthia Thomas and her fiancée, Damien Smart; two grandchildren, Zuria Ball and Azaria Ball; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family members and friends. Services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, July 10, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 9:00 am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

