Dianne Lynette Briley

Dianne Lynette Briley entered into eternal rest on July 7, 2019 at the age of 66. Survived by her daughter, Ebony Bienelle Johnson; grandchildren, Quannytra Williams and Toney Riggins, III; devoted cousin, Sylvia Trahan. Celebration of Life Service Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 am, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 3912 Gus Young Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Father Thomas F. Clack, SJ officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 16, 2019
