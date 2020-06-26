Dianne Marie Hicks was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on June 24, 1960. Dianne departed this life on Mon., June 15, 2020 at the Carpenter's House surrounded by family. Sister Dianne leaves a legacy of love and wonderful memories with Kerdorn Wallace, a most devoted soulmate, her children, Shawanda (Dedrick) Hicks Morgan, Shawn James, Sr., Kendale Hicks, and Darion Hicks, all of Baton Rouge, LA., grandchildren Shawn James, Jr. and Myshauna James, one great grandchild, Jayceon Green, siblings Gloria White, Larry (Zandra) Hicks, Desiree (Kenneth) Ellis, Denise (William) Lockette, Jacqueline Hicks, TyRone (Lula) Hicks, and Pamela Hicks, a Godchild, Henry Broden, III, and one aunt, Rose Lee Lawrence. Celebration of life will be Sat., June 27, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd. Interment Hope Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store