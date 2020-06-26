Dianne Marie Hicks
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne Marie Hicks was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on June 24, 1960. Dianne departed this life on Mon., June 15, 2020 at the Carpenter's House surrounded by family. Sister Dianne leaves a legacy of love and wonderful memories with Kerdorn Wallace, a most devoted soulmate, her children, Shawanda (Dedrick) Hicks Morgan, Shawn James, Sr., Kendale Hicks, and Darion Hicks, all of Baton Rouge, LA., grandchildren Shawn James, Jr. and Myshauna James, one great grandchild, Jayceon Green, siblings Gloria White, Larry (Zandra) Hicks, Desiree (Kenneth) Ellis, Denise (William) Lockette, Jacqueline Hicks, TyRone (Lula) Hicks, and Pamela Hicks, a Godchild, Henry Broden, III, and one aunt, Rose Lee Lawrence. Celebration of life will be Sat., June 27, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd. Interment Hope Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Light Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
New Light Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-952-9111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved