Service Information
Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
St. Francisville , LA
Memorial service
2:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
St. Francisville , LA
Obituary

Dianne Mayeaux Christopher passed away peacefully on Friday July 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana on December 19, 1942. A graduate of Natchitoches High School, she earned her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Education from Northwestern State University. She taught throughout the state until moving to the Louisiana Department of Education in 1968. She met Dr. James Lee Christopher at a regatta on False River in the spring of 1969. She broke his sailboat that day, and 6 weeks later they were married. She was elected to the New Roads City Council in 1979, and served for 2 terms. She was the first Republican elected to public office in Pointe Coupee Parish since Reconstruction. Her political career continued with involvement in the Republican State Central Committee, including service as vice-chair of the state party for 2 terms, delegate to 3 national conventions and an elector for President Ronald Reagan's Electoral College. She was a member of the New Roads Mothers Club, Le Bon Temps social club, and was an avid contract bridge player. Dianne discovered the joy of painting in her later years, and thoroughly enjoyed her involvement with the Pointe Coupee Parish Arts Council. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James Lee "Jim" and her parents, Ben Lucius Mayeaux and Edwina Smith Mayeaux. She is survived by her brother, Ben Neil Mayeaux, her children, James Warren (Amy) Christopher, Leslie Dianne Christopher (Chris) Martin, Regan Alene (Nikos) Christopoulos and grandchildren Mary Frances, Olivia, Camille, Hale, Ali, May, Lucas and Daphne. Visitation will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville on Sunday, July 28, from 1-2 pm with a Memorial Service to follow. Donations to the Pointe Coupee Parish Arts Council would be appreciated. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 27 to July 28, 2019

