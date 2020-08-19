Dianne Perkins Mills Chatman departed this life on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She was 73, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00 a.m. to religious services at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 Donaldsonville, LA 70346. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.