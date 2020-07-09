1/1
Dianne Wyble Ray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne Wyble Ray, 71, of Louisiana and a resident of Baytown, Texas died Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Dianne is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lula Wyble. Dianne is survived by her loving husband, Robert Lanning Ray; children, Renee Babin, Robert Shannon Ray, and Michael Lanning Ray; grandchildren, Kody Howell, Thais Ray and Rory Ray; great grandchildren, Oliver and Lily Ray; and brothers, Ray Wyble, Michael Wyble, Dennis Wyble and Ronald Wyble. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation that will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 12PM until service time at 2PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to send condolences and sign an online guest book at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved