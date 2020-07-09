Dianne Wyble Ray, 71, of Louisiana and a resident of Baytown, Texas died Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Dianne is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lula Wyble. Dianne is survived by her loving husband, Robert Lanning Ray; children, Renee Babin, Robert Shannon Ray, and Michael Lanning Ray; grandchildren, Kody Howell, Thais Ray and Rory Ray; great grandchildren, Oliver and Lily Ray; and brothers, Ray Wyble, Michael Wyble, Dennis Wyble and Ronald Wyble. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation that will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 12PM until service time at 2PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to send condolences and sign an online guest book at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.