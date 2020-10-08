Dietrich was born on June 29, 1967 to the late James Howard and Selina McKnight Howard, whom preceded her in death. On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Dietrich completed her life's journey and was peacefully called to eternal rest with our Lord. She was an employee of the United States Postal Service where she was a Maintenance Manager. Dietrich's memories will be cherished by her husband of 29 years, Rodderick W. Fields; daughter, Amber N. Fields; son, Rodderick W. Fields, II; sister, Pastor Cynthia Howard Anderson (Hardy); brother, James Howard, Jr., both of Baton Rouge, LA; grand-daughter, Josie Fields of Gonzales, LA; and a host of brothers-in-law sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.