Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dillon Chase Carter. View Sign Service Information Central Funeral Home 9995 Hooper Rd. Central , LA 70818 (225)-236-0800 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM drive up viewing Service 7:00 PM the service will be streamed live from Mary Caston's facebook page View Map Send Flowers Obituary

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Dillon Chase Carter (Dee Dee, Dill, Dilly, Dill Pickle), age 25, our most beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle, grandson, family member and friend passed away suddenly on Friday, April 10, 2020. Dillon grew up in Greenwell Springs, LA (Central). At a young age he had a passion for gymnastics and theatre. He was in many school plays and talent shows and loved the spot light. He loved school and had a brilliant mind. Dillon attended Bellingrath Elementary, Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, and was a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Central High School in May of 2013. Everyone who knew Dillon, even just for a little while, knows we lost a "Super Star" who shined so bright. Dillon was a beautiful loving man who touched so many hearts. His greatest treasures in life were his family and the friendships he formed. He loved with his whole heart and was loved by so many. He enjoyed performing drag as Jacqueline Hyde. He competed and won the title of Miss Capital City Pride 2013. Dillon was an avid make-up artist. He absolutely adored all things "make- up" and it was his passion from a very early age. Lady Gaga was also big part of his life and he was a "Little Monster". Dillon LOVED to travel more than anything in this world. He had traveled to so many states and kept track of everywhere he had been and he looked forward to seeing the world. Dillon is survived by his mom, Mary Caston (Mother Darling), his father Michael Carter (Marty), his brother James Corley (Jayme), sister-in-law Lindsey Corley, niece Riley May, his sisters; Megan Carter (May May) & Erin White, his brother-in-law Dylan White, Aunts; Molly Murphy, Monica Bertrand, Lisa Boucher, Heather Boucher, Beverly Gisler, his Uncles; Nicholas Murphy (Buck), Henry Boucher, Ely Boucher, his grandparents; Grandma Rita Boucher, Maw Maw Pat Corley, Granny Annie Carter, Paw Paw Ira Carter, Papa John Weathersby, Great Aunt Vicki Frey, and Great Uncle Dr. James Storer (Jim), Cousins; Nicholas & Nathan Murphy, Thomas & Steven Boucher, Chelsea, Cameron, & Carli Boucher, Timothy & Michael Terry, Rachel & Vince Johnson, Alexandra Corley, and Zydeco (Boo Boo Biscuit) Carter (his dog). Preceded in death by his Grandpa, Dr. Henry C. Boucher Jr., Paw Paw Willie Corley, Uncle Rod Bertrand, Aunt Kristi Crain. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Central Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Rd., Central, LA. Friends and family are invited to visit from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Visitation will be limited to drive up viewing, you must remain in your vehicle but you will be able to see Dillon and tell him goodbye. A video of the service will be streamed live from Mary Caston's facebook page beginning at 7:00 pm. Following the live stream family and friends are invited to view the memorial video from their cars on a large screen at the Funeral Home or watch the memorial video from With deepest sorrow, we announce that Dillon Chase Carter (Dee Dee, Dill, Dilly, Dill Pickle), age 25, our most beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle, grandson, family member and friend passed away suddenly on Friday, April 10, 2020. Dillon grew up in Greenwell Springs, LA (Central). At a young age he had a passion for gymnastics and theatre. He was in many school plays and talent shows and loved the spot light. He loved school and had a brilliant mind. Dillon attended Bellingrath Elementary, Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, and was a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Central High School in May of 2013. Everyone who knew Dillon, even just for a little while, knows we lost a "Super Star" who shined so bright. Dillon was a beautiful loving man who touched so many hearts. His greatest treasures in life were his family and the friendships he formed. He loved with his whole heart and was loved by so many. He enjoyed performing drag as Jacqueline Hyde. He competed and won the title of Miss Capital City Pride 2013. Dillon was an avid make-up artist. He absolutely adored all things "make- up" and it was his passion from a very early age. Lady Gaga was also big part of his life and he was a "Little Monster". Dillon LOVED to travel more than anything in this world. He had traveled to so many states and kept track of everywhere he had been and he looked forward to seeing the world. Dillon is survived by his mom, Mary Caston (Mother Darling), his father Michael Carter (Marty), his brother James Corley (Jayme), sister-in-law Lindsey Corley, niece Riley May, his sisters; Megan Carter (May May) & Erin White, his brother-in-law Dylan White, Aunts; Molly Murphy, Monica Bertrand, Lisa Boucher, Heather Boucher, Beverly Gisler, his Uncles; Nicholas Murphy (Buck), Henry Boucher, Ely Boucher, his grandparents; Grandma Rita Boucher, Maw Maw Pat Corley, Granny Annie Carter, Paw Paw Ira Carter, Papa John Weathersby, Great Aunt Vicki Frey, and Great Uncle Dr. James Storer (Jim), Cousins; Nicholas & Nathan Murphy, Thomas & Steven Boucher, Chelsea, Cameron, & Carli Boucher, Timothy & Michael Terry, Rachel & Vince Johnson, Alexandra Corley, and Zydeco (Boo Boo Biscuit) Carter (his dog). Preceded in death by his Grandpa, Dr. Henry C. Boucher Jr., Paw Paw Willie Corley, Uncle Rod Bertrand, Aunt Kristi Crain. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Central Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Rd., Central, LA. Friends and family are invited to visit from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Visitation will be limited to drive up viewing, you must remain in your vehicle but you will be able to see Dillon and tell him goodbye. A video of the service will be streamed live from Mary Caston's facebook page beginning at 7:00 pm. Following the live stream family and friends are invited to view the memorial video from their cars on a large screen at the Funeral Home or watch the memorial video from www.centralfuneralhomela.com Those who choose to give a gift to honor Dillon are asked to make a contribution in his name to Lady Gaga's "The Born This Way Foundation (BTWF)". Please visit www.centralfuneralhomela.com to sign the families register book in order to save all condolences and entries. This registry will be printed for the families keepsake. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close