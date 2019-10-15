Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dimple Welsh. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dimple Welsh ended her time here on earth on October 13th, 2019, at age 99, from a lengthy illness. She was the youngest child of Dr. William and Meccie McNeeese. She arrived in Baton Rouge from her birthplace in Angie, Louisiana at the time the State Capitol was being erected, and shared many tales growing up in that era. A family favorite was on one Saturday, at age eleven, with no one around, she ventured to the top of the unfinished capitol and looked around. She was a very talented lady, a member of the Baton Rouge Porcelain Art Guild and attended various classes in order to further her art. She painted scenes on wedding invitations for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. She prevailed through the death of three of her children: daughter Carol Kay Castleberry, sons Mark Douglas Castleberry and Darryl Thomas Castleberry, as well as daughter-in-law, Dianne Waldheim Castleberry. She is also preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, James Parker Welsh. She is survived by sons, Cline and Dennis Castleberry; daughter-in -law, Janice Castleberry; grandchildren, Gay Whitaker and husband Ronnie Paul, Margaret "Clare" Castleberry and partner Jonathan Weed, and Dennis Castleberry Jr.; great grandchildren, Taylor Viator and Payton Viator as well as son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Darryl and Barbara Welsh and special friend, Linda Bennett. The family wishes to thank Jody Taylor for her devotion to the care of our mother. We appreciate her greatly. Services will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home with visitation from 12:00 pm to service time at the funeral home. Pastor Oren Conner will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Dimple Welsh ended her time here on earth on October 13th, 2019, at age 99, from a lengthy illness. She was the youngest child of Dr. William and Meccie McNeeese. She arrived in Baton Rouge from her birthplace in Angie, Louisiana at the time the State Capitol was being erected, and shared many tales growing up in that era. A family favorite was on one Saturday, at age eleven, with no one around, she ventured to the top of the unfinished capitol and looked around. She was a very talented lady, a member of the Baton Rouge Porcelain Art Guild and attended various classes in order to further her art. She painted scenes on wedding invitations for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. She prevailed through the death of three of her children: daughter Carol Kay Castleberry, sons Mark Douglas Castleberry and Darryl Thomas Castleberry, as well as daughter-in-law, Dianne Waldheim Castleberry. She is also preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, James Parker Welsh. She is survived by sons, Cline and Dennis Castleberry; daughter-in -law, Janice Castleberry; grandchildren, Gay Whitaker and husband Ronnie Paul, Margaret "Clare" Castleberry and partner Jonathan Weed, and Dennis Castleberry Jr.; great grandchildren, Taylor Viator and Payton Viator as well as son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Darryl and Barbara Welsh and special friend, Linda Bennett. The family wishes to thank Jody Taylor for her devotion to the care of our mother. We appreciate her greatly. Services will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home with visitation from 12:00 pm to service time at the funeral home. Pastor Oren Conner will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close