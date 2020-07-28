Dixie Lee Halleran, nee Ames, age 84, was born December 1, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Herbert and Georgia Ames. She passed away July 22, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Dixie is survived by her six children, James Halleran, Jr. (Jill), Kevin Halleran, Daniel Halleran, Edward Halleran (Tyler Grisham), Kathleen Leo (Ronald) and Patricia Halleran. Dixie was the beloved grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, and was the cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James Halleran, Sr., sister and best friend Ruth Vicencio, daughter-in-law Gail Halleran, great-grandson Evan Madera, and dear friend Dorothy Sika. A Funeral Mass in memory of Dixie Halleran will be held on August 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Saint Mary Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 18810 U.S. 41, Masaryktown, FL, 34604. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL, 34683.

