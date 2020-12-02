Dixie Lee Douthitt, 74 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on September 15, 1946, born to Frankie and Estell Harrison, in Decatur, IL. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church of Baton Rouge. Dixie is survived by her daughter, Tracie Jean Davis and husband Joey; son, Kevin Eugene Douthitt; daughter, Kim Douthitt Boyers and husband Kenny; and grandchildren, Cody Davis, Anissa Boyers and Kyra Boyers; sister, Linda Drickamer (Jim); brother, Gary Harrison (Tina); and numerous nieces and nephews. Dixie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Daniel Eugene Douthitt; father, Estell Raymond Harrison; mother, Frankie Earline Hutchinson; and brother, Roger Harrison. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, La., Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Philip Guay. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, La. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dante's Hope, 14427 Brown Road, Baker, LA 70714. Dante's Hope is committed to promoting the welfare of animals through rescue, medical treatment, and public education.

