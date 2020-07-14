Dollie "Doris" Bass Bradley, 75, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bradley, Sr.; parents, Enoch Ross Bass and Urain Bevel Bass; sisters, Ruby Kimball Menier, Stella Nicholas Dietrick; brother, Billy Ross Bass; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by her son, Jack Bradley, Jr. (Tina); daughter, Linda Benson (Christopher), grandchildren, Crystal Stroud (Howard), Lee Bradley (Mykkie), Bradley Benson (Susie), Alexander Benson, Kissa Nicholas-Whitt; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Caden, Nevaeh, Hunter, Dakota, and Emmett; and sister, Roxie Dedon Johnson. Mrs. Doris retired from the Martin Brower Company in Port Allen, Louisiana after 30 years. She was President of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary 138, Class President of Innis High School of 1963, a member of the Port Allen Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, an active member of First Baptist Church Port Allen, and Knights of Columbus Basketball Coach for 14 years. She was a great leader in her community and church, and a devoted mother and grandmother. A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Port Hudson National Cemetery. If you would like to make a donation, please send to First Baptist Church Port Allen at Grace Point, 4200 Rebelle Ln., Port Allen, Louisiana 70767 or www.fbcofportallen.com.