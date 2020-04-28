Dollie LeBlanc St. Pierre, 81, a native and resident of Gramercy, LA peacefully passed away on April 26, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Remondet (James), Gary St. Pierre, Jr. (Kristen) and Joey St. Pierre (Julie); sister, Vera Millet (Raymond "T-Black"); daughter-in-law, Traci St. Pierre; grandchildren, Justin Bivin (Kailee), Jaymie Waguespack (Austen), Ansely Fey (Trent), Linsey St. Pierre, Ella Fountain, Abigail St. Pierre, Sarah St. Pierre, Kate St. Pierre, Luke St. Pierre, and Evan St. Pierre; great-grandchildren, Brynlee Bevin and Asher Fey; sister-in-law, Brenda Bourgeois and her dear friend, Carolyn Scott. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary St. Pierre, Sr.; parents, Charles and Yolande LeBlanc; sons, Stephen St. Pierre and Gabe "Bo" St. Pierre; brother, C.J. LeBlanc (Betty); sister, Audrey Russi; grandsons, Gregory Bivin and Baby Bo St. Pierre. Due to the current circumstances, a private service will be held for the immediate family. Online condolences can be given at www.roselynnfuneralhome.com. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020.