Dolly Sternfels Brien
Dolly Sternfels Brien, a native of Klotzville, LA and a resident of Napoleonville, LA passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 78. A private graveside service was held at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Cemetery in Plattenville, LA, where she was reunited with her husband. She is survived by her son, James "Jay" Brien, Jr. and wife, Michelle Guillot Brien; daughter, Shelby Brien Pate and companion, Brad Huber; grandchildren, Andrew Brien and wife, Katie Jordan Brien, Lauren Brien McDaniel and husband, Dylan McDaniel, Aimee' Brien, Katherine Pate, Thomas Pate, and Sarah Pate; and great-granddaughter, Annie Francis Brien. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Dr. James "Jimmy" Brien Sr.; parents, Roy and Lucy Sternfels; and brother, Ronny Sternfels, Sr. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority at LSU where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Speech Pathology. Later, she co-authored the book Business Speech, and was awarded a grant through the Dominican College to teach underprivileged ladies etiquette and social skills to help them acquire gainful employment. After her husband graduated from dental school, they returned to her family home where she enjoyed being a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and was an avid Bridge player. The family would like to extend their gratitude towards her devoted caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards The Prader-Willi Syndrome Association at 8588 Potter Park Drive, Suite 500, Sarasota, FL 34238. Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com. Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Dolly S.Brien. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father feels your pain. He will strengthen and help you to cope with your grief.
N. Stewart
Neighbor
