Dolores "DeDe" Ann Talbot LeGrange, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on March 27, 2019, in her home at the age of 80. DeDe was a graduate of Istrouma High School Class of 1957. She dearly loved to paint and travel, but her true loves in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eric L. and Ollie (Story) Talbot, and her sister Tollie Patsy Talbot Kimble. She is survived by her husband Gerald Anthony LeGrange, her son and his wife, Daryl Mark and Suzanne Nauman LeGrange; her son, Christopher Glenn, and his wife Deborah Haydel LeGrange, her grandchildren: Carlyn Elizabeth, Kyler Dayne, and Ella Marie, her step-granddaughters: Kristen Gilberti Stevens and Aimee Gilberti, and her great-grandchildren: Pryor James and Nora Ann Stevens; her son, Eric "Ric" Paul, and his wife Stephanie Gray LeGrange, her grandchildren: Alexander Louis and Jacqueline Diana; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation, which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4 pm - 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019

